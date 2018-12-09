Limerick hurlers join charity coffee morning fit for champions

A COFFEE morning fit for champions was had at Roselawn House in Castletroy.

All-Ireland winners Barry Murphy and Diarmaid Byrnes along with the prestigious Liam MacCarthy trophy joined the staff of local company Azpiral and members of their 2018/19 chosen charity, 22q11 Ireland.

The charity is a support group for families living with 22q11 deletion syndrome, which involves the microdeletion of the 22 chromosome that can lead to over 180 potential symptoms.

The most common symptoms are heart defects, immune issues and learning difficulties .

Following the photo-ops with players and some coffee-drinking, the appeal launch concluded with representatives of Azpiral presenting a cheque worth over €1,000 to the 22q11 Ireland.

Later that afternoon, 22q11 Ireland members outlined their experiences of living with 22q11 to Azpiral.