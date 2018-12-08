Tipperary priest is good luck charm for Limerick GAA

PARISH priest of Pallasgreen and Templebraden, Fr Pat Burns is a proud Tipperary man but he is a good luck charm for Limerick hurling.

He writes in this year’s Grean magazine, launched last Saturday night in the Idler bar in Knockane, that the first All-Ireland he went to was in 1973.

“For Limerick people across the world 2018 will forever be recalled as the year when the great hurling famine ended, the year when Liam MacCarthy came home to the Treaty city,” said Fr Burns.

And Pallas was well represented with hurler Colin Ryan “Malachy” and kitman Ger O’Connell, who also happens to be the Grean’s editor. Despite all the celebrations, Ger hit his deadline like always.

While Limerick winning the All-Ireland is chief amongst them Fr Burns says 2018 will be remembered for many different reasons.

“For some it will recall the birth of a child, for others the death of a precious loved one. Here in our community it saw the opening of a wonderful playground,” said Fr Burns, who congratulated Pallasgreen Historical Society, chaired by Siobhan English, and all involved in putting it together.

The Grean covers everything that occurred in the busy parish in 2018 as well as a look back at times gone bye.

“It is a community that has so much to offer and with more people getting involved we can make it better. Congratulations to our Combined Residents Association who continue to enhance our villages with very little resources and personnel,” said Ger, who thanked all who contributed to this edition with photographs and articles, St Ailbes Credit Union, sponsor, and Mossy Kirby, of Mulcair Print, for producing it.

The Grean is available now in outlets in the parish and surrounding ones.