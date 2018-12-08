At Last: New book offers insight into Limerick’s hurling heroes

BEHIND a hardback cover, across 250 pages, Limerick’s unforgettable All-Ireland success is brought to life in a new hurling publication simply entitled At Last... Limerick’s Long Wait is Over.

Written by Ciarán Crowe and Joe Lyons - the duo behind The Green and White magazine aimed at young GAA fans - the book was launched by Limerick hurling manager John Kiely at the Granary Library, Michael Street, Limerick this Wednesday evening.

The book, which hit shops this week, includes interviews with John Kiely and coach Paul Kinnerk along with county board officers and the players.

“Every player of the 36-man panel recounts his experiences and picks out his unsung hero,” explained Joe Lyons, principal of Ballybrown National School.

Much of the book is based on a questions and answers format. There are also player profiles including questions like, what is the secret to success? Who is the person you would most like to meet? And what is your favourite food?

The interviews with the players provide an insight into their personalities, with them revealing how they juggle college and work with their hurling commitments, the importance of family support and what exactly was going through their minds on the morning of the All-Ireland final. They also give a few secrets away, like the jokers of the Limerick pack! A selection of photographs are featured from Seamus McElligott of Sport Action Photography.

“Joe and I appeared uniquely placed to write an account of Limerick's history-making win as we knew most of the players – and indeed some of the backroom team - since they were primary school children,” explained Ciaran Crowe, retired principal of Patrickswell National School.

Priced at €20 the book is now available in Eason, O'Mahony's, Talking Leaves, Elverys and selected shops around Limerick city and county.

See next weekend’s edition for coverage from the book launch