Popular Limerick nightspot wins top prize

POPULAR Limerick pub and music venue Dolans has won a top industry award.

The Dock Road based business took the title of Best Entertainment Experience award at the Irish Pubs Global awards this Wednesday night.

The winners were announced at a glitzy ceremony at the Galmont Hotel in Galway, the culmination of a three day event which brought almost 450 publicans of Irish pubs worldwide together.

Irish Pubs Global chief executive Colm O’Reilly praised the quality of this year’s entries.

He said: “First of all we have to commend the public on their great taste, as the calibre of this year’s shortlist was phenomenal. It was a difficult process to decide the ultimate winners in each category, and we’re sure people will have their own opinions, but that’s the beauty of the Irish pub; we all have our favourites for our own unique reasons.”