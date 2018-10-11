Limerick gardai issue warning as thieves target cars in church car parks

INFORMATION is being sought after two cars were broken into while parked outside churches in Limerick city.

According to gardai, one of the incidents happened in a suburb while the second happened in the city centre.

Both of the thefts happened in broad daylight.

While both incidents are being investigated, gardai are appealing to car owners to lock up.

“Cars are still being left unlocked while parked in driveways of homes so get into the habit of checking that your car is locked as well as your windows and doors before you settle down for the night,” said Sgt Ber Leetch.

It comes after cars were broken into at graveyards in Galbally and Kilfinane in recent weeks.