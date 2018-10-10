WATCH: Striking Dolores O’Riordan mural located at County Limerick crossroads

A MURAL erected to the late Dolores O’Riordan in her native Limerick demonstrates the love felt in the hearts of locals for the late singer.

The striking painting was designed by Bridget Lambert, a student in the University of Limerick, as part of her Masters in sociology in youth, community and regeneration. It is located at Connolly’s Cross, Caherline.

Ms Lambert, originally from Ardfinnan in Tipperary and now residing in Pallasgreen, reached out to over 30 children from six primary schools across County Limerick to help with the project.

“I’m a huge fan of the Cranberres. I decided to do a tribute mural to Dolores O’Riordan. I picked this location because it is the crossroads of a few different communities and is very close to where Dolores grew up,” said Bridget.

The beautiful mural of Dolores, surrounded by butterflies, musical notes and guitars is a massive 11 metres by four metres.

“The logistics alone of transporting it here have been difficult. I have had to depend on a lot of locals and community help just to to even get it here on site and to hang it. It was a very big job,” added Bridget.

Everyone was very glad to help in memory of Dolores.