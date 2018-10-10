Water a lot of noise as firm pumps out Limerick city sewers

IRISH Water has been cleaning out sewers in Limerick city, leading to an increase in noise for people working and living in the area as it continues.

The State’s water utility has confirmed in a statement to the Limerick Leader that its contractors, GMC, are working to carry out “vacuum cleaning” of some of the “sewer culverts”.

The works have been focussed around Glentworth Street in the last week and Upper Cecil Street in the weeks before that.

It comes after a number of complaints about the cleaning causing noise “resembling a low-flying helicopter”.​

Workers and residents have commented that the suction is causing noise disruption on an industrial scale during office hours.

“They aim to complete the work in this area by the end of next week,” explained the spokesperson for Irish Water.

“While there may be some noise linked to this activity during the day, we are making every effort to minimise this and the machinery will not be running at night,” the spokesperson added.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this essential work.

“The cleaning and relining of the sewers will have many long term benefits for the area, by helping to address odour issues, reduce sewer flooding and upgrade the sewers to avoid the need for more disruptive emergency repair work in the future,” the spokesperson added.

The company organised an information evening ahead of the start of the work in July, with the project team calling into local businesses and doing letter drops in the locality.