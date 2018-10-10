Megadojo coding event at Limerick IT set to attract up to 1,000 participants

OVER 1,000 young people will take part in Ireland’s largest free computer coding event at Limerick Institute of Technology this Saturday.

The fourth annual Megadojo.ie event will coincide with five other meet-ups in other third level colleges across the country, with 5,000 expected to attend overall.

​Eugene McDonough, the co-founder of Megadojo, said the event will provide all the equipment ensuring all children aged 7 to 17 from all walks of life will be able to participate.

“​There are some kids who might not have any computers at all, so we’d like to have kids from all backgrounds to see what technology is all about,” he told The Leader.

Gaming fans will also learn how to create their very own games by using software engines including Unity which was used to develop critically-acclaimed titles: “Hearthstone,” “Cuphead,” “Inside” and many more.

“You have kids that are into tech, but were learning it from their bedrooms on the web, and it wasn’t social they were meeting people online, but not in real life.”

“Kids get to meet people their own age while learning how to code; sometimes we even have the younger kids showing the older kids how to use the software,” Mr McDonough added.

Workshops will begin at 10am and will run until 5pm this Saturday at LIT, to attend any of the free classes, register online on Megadojo.ie