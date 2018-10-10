Card left in Limerick ATM was used to empty woman’s account

A WOMAN’S bank account was emptied after she inadvertently left her ATM card in the machine, gardai in Limerick have said.

The woman had requested a statement and did not withdraw cash and was not prompted to remove her card.

“She got her statement and was obviously distracted by it because she walked away and left her card in the ATM,” said Sgt Ber Leetch, who added the woman only realised what happened when contacted by representatives of her bank who informed her a number of cash transactions had taken place and that her account had run out of funds.

“Your card contains sufficient information on it to purchase items online or over the phone, in other words cash can be removed from your account without your pin number so be aware of your cards and keep them safe,” said Sgt Leetch.