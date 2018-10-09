Limerick criminal accused of having drugs and phone in prison

A CRIMINAL who was jailed for threatening to kill a detective garda has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of drugs and a mobile phone at Limerick Prison, writes David Hurley.

Darren O’Halloran, aged 33, who has an address Aurea Cottage, Dublin Road, Limerick was brought before Limerick District Court after he was charged in relation to the seizure of contraband on January 7, 2017.

The defendant, who is currently serving a lengthy sentence for a number of offences, is accused of possession of around 100 Alprazolam (Xanax) tablets for the purpose of sale or supply.

The tablets which were seized had a street value of around €210.

O’Halloran is also charged with the unlawful possession of a G Star mobile phone at Limerick Prison on the same date.

During a procedural hearing, Sergeant John Moloney said a file had been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions who has consented to the matter being heard before the district court.

Solicitor Tom Kiely told Judge Marian O’Leary the defendant is currently serving a sentence and he requested the disclosure of the potential evidence in the case.

Judge O’Leary granted the order and adjourned the matter to early January.