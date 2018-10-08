Forecaster predicts severe storm conditions for parts of Munster

A WEATHER forecaster is predicting storm conditions for parts of Munster on Friday, with hurricane force gusts of wind possible.

The Midlands Weather Channel has said this Monday morning that at present, all the available weather models indicate that a severe storm is likely to affect parts of the country during Friday, with hurricane force gusts of wind possible on Atlantic coastal counties.

“Currently it looks as though Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will experience the worst of the storm, with gusts of up to 150 km/h possible, based on our current forecasts. Areas further inland may see gusts up to 130 km/h, certainly strong enough to cause disruption to power services and transport,” said a spokesperson.

Flooding is also likely to affect parts of the west this coming week as rather persistent spells of heavy rain are expected across west Connacht, southwest Munster and Northwest Ulster, the forecaster said.

Totals in excess of 100 mm seem probably in some locations by the end of this week, with even higher totals likely in mountainous areas.

Caution is advised if driving during such conditions and remember never to drive into water where the depths are unknown.

According to Met Eireann, a status yellow rain warning is in effect for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo with further rainfall is expected to follow Monday night and Tuesday.

A status yellow gale warning is also in effect with southwest winds to reach gale force 8 during Monday on coasts from Valentia to Rossan Point to Malin Head.