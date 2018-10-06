UPDATE: Gardai locate missing Limerick woman Nicola Cummins

GARDAI have located a woman was reported missing in Limerick city this Saturday afternoon.

Nicola Cummins, aged 36, was reported missing at 1pm, and she was last seen leaving her home in a silver 171 L Toyota Auris.

In a statement this Saturday night, garda said: "Nicola Cummins has been located safe and well this evening, no further action is required. Thank you for your assistance in this matter."