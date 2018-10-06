Deaths in Limerick - October 6, 2018

The death has occurred of Stasia Rohan (nee Burke) (Rathvilly, Baltinglass and Tournafulla), who died on Oct. 6th. 2019, beloved wife of the late Pat and dearly loved mother of Lil Lenihan and Padraig; deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Billy (Liam) Lenihan, grandchildren David, Liam, Emer, Eoin and Deirdre, greatgrandsons Finn, Charlie, James and Dylan, sister May, sister-in-law Winnie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla on Sunday from 5.30 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Sean O'Shea, Stonepark, Bruff, Co. Limerick. 5th October 2018, peacefully at his residence. Sean deeply regretted by his loving wife Claire, sons Michael, Adrian and Sean, daughter Sandra, son-in-law Bobby, daughters-in-law Fiona and Eileen, brother Steve, sisters Maureen, Chris, Geraldine, Phyllis, Ann and Pauline, grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home Bruff this Sunday evening from 5 o'clock, with removal at 7 o'clock to Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o'clock, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Séan died (suddenly) in Denmark. Beloved son of John & Jackie and dearest brother of Chris, Laura and Rebecca. Deeply regretted by his loving son Jack, brother-in-law Alan, Jack’s mother Siobhán, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives & his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Oct. 11th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Friday (Oct. 12th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Griffin, of St John’s Avenue, Mulgrave Street. Biddy died (peacefully) at St. Paul’s Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Oct 8th) from 5pm. to 6pm. Requiem Mass at St. John's Cathedral on Tuesday (Oct 9th) at 11am. Followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Eric Keane, of Garnalina, Galbally, Co.Limerick. 5th October 2018. Eric. Predeceased by his mother Breeda (née Richardson). Deeply regretted by his son Tadgh, father Richie, brother Pat (Ballyquin, Bridgetown, Co. Clare.), sisters Kathleen Walsh (Birdhill, Co. Tipperary), Vera Howard (Kilworth, Co. Cork), Yvonne Crowe (Burgess, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & friends.

The death has occurred of Helen Mullane (née Sheahan), of Knockfenora, Bruree, Co. Limerick on October 5, (very peacefully), after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick and Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree, Helen, wife of the late Michael; very deeply regretted by her loving sons Gerard, Donal and Michael, daughters Mary, Joan and Vera, sons-in-law Jimmy, Conor and Tom, daughters-in-law Mary, Verona and Linda, sisters Mary and Sr. Marymichael (Nora) Redemptorist Order, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this (Sunday) evening from 6.00pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, followed by removal at 8.00pm. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree. Funeral tomorrow (Monday) after 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Bruree New Cemetery.