Public raise over €3,000 for  ‘neglected’ foal freezing in ‘a foot of faeces and urine’ in Limerick

MORE THAN €3,000 has been raised for the treatment of an 11-month-old foal, abandoned in a foot of its own faeces while suffering from hypothermia in County Limerick.

Limerick Animal Welfare, who alerted the incident to the public, described it as “another horrific case of cruelty and neglect”.

Law said that the foal had slipped on the floor of a shed, which was “heavily covered in at least a foot of faces and urine”.

“Left down in this for many hours flaying and freezing she exhausted herself. We contacted our vet immediately as we could see she was also suffering from hypothermia.

“On arrival the vet administered adrenalin injections and pain meds. She was moved to a dry area and covered. Hot water bottles were used to increase her body temperature,” Law said on Friday.

Law said it had to wait for some time before they could transport the animal in a horsebox.

“She was transported to the equine clinic and when the veterinary team examined her fully, they discovered she had old injuries and a life threatening infection. This infection along with hypothermia, open wounds and her emaciated state will require a long stay with equine clinic.”

Law is appealing to the public to donate money in order to fund the foal’s treatment.

As of Saturday afternoon, a total of €3,206 has been raised for the animal’s treatment.