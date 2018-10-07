Limerick mum given permission to collect aunt’s dole wouldn’t give it back

A MOTHER who has three children with special needs stole money from her aunt while she was in hospital.

Elizabeth O’Riordan, aged 42, of The Grove, Pallasgreen pleaded guilty to one count of theft at Kilmallock Court.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the injured party went in to hospital in November 2015.

“She gave permission to the defendant to collect her social welfare of €208 a week. The injured party asked her for the money on numerous occasions,” said Sgt Leahy.

The court heard that the amount taken - over €1,000 - has all been paid back.

Con Barry, solicitor for Ms O’Riordan, said his client has three children with special needs.

“She is very apologetic. She is ashamed of herself. All the community knows about it. She receives €350 a week in social welfare for herself and her children. She has paid back the money in full.

“She does apologise and she is ashamed of her actions,” said Mr Barry.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked for a pre-sanction report from the Probation Services. The judge adjourned sentencing of Ms O’Riordan until the report is completed.