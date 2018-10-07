‘I have yet to see a woman get pregnant’: Limerick expert calls for ban on artificial insemination

A TOP medical expert has called for a ban on a form of artificial insemination, as she has never seen a woman get pregnant with the procedure in her 20-year career.

Dr Mary Ryan, consultant endocrinologist at Bon Secours Barringtons Hospital and senior lecturer at University of Limerick, has said intrauterine insemination (IUI) should be banned.

In an opinion piece in the Limerick Leader, Dr Ryan writes (see below): “In my 20 years’ experience of running fertility clinics, I have yet to see a woman get pregnant, and as I said to my patients, it offers no more than sexual intercourse”.

IUI is a common procedure whereby sperm are injected into the womb.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IUI: ‘In my 20 years, I have yet to see a woman get pregnant’

INFERTILITY in women is caused by pituitary fatigue.

Infertility has risen in women and we are being referred a lot of cases of couples unable to get pregnant.

In the majority of these cases all tests on the male and female are normal and patients are very frustrated especially women who have gone though invasive laparoscopies.

Men only have to produce a semen sample and blood sample in comparison.

These couples often then undergo the very expensive in vitro fertilization (IVF).

IVF does have its place if the fallopian tunes are blocked or absent or if there is very low semen ABD. Then IVF is required where the sperm is injected into the egg.

However it is emotionally and financially very expensive not to mention the physical cost as the high doses of hormones the female is taking does often cause problems down the line as we see so frequently in our clinics.

Intrauterine insemination (IUI) where the sperm are injected into the womb should be banned in my opinion.

In my 20 years’ experience of running fertility clinics I have yet to see a woman get pregnant (using IUI) and as I say to my patients it offers no more than sexual intercourse and if they have been trying for two years naturally, it is an expensive insult to offer them this, in my opinion.

The argument that they select the best sperm doesn’t make any sense in my opinion.

Are the periods irregular?

After puberty the periods should be every 28 days after a year.

If they don’t it means the FSH LH circadian rhythm is off and these will lead to heavy periods, endometriosis due to the abnormal FSH circadium rhythm and balance.

In women that over do it, which is the majority, they present with pituitary fatigue.

This means that to ovulate the pituitary gland has to have a very elevated spike of LH.

This does not happen in a tired pituitary.

FSH develops the egg and endometrium and LH at a very high concentration causes ovulation.

Research shows that LH may also be associated with egg development.

So while the woman may have her period, she is not ovulating and hence can’t get pregnant.

These women present with lethargy aches and pains in their muscles which is peripheral nerve pain and irritable bowel syndrome, as in pituitary fatigue the peristalsis of the bowel is affected.

They also have problems sleeping since the membrane potential of the muscle is not normal due to the neuromuscular hormone imbalance and this aggravates the pituitary fatigue and activates the adrenergic system causing a release of adrenaline so that women get excess sweating and palpitations and worry that they are perimenopausal, which of course they are not.

These patients must rest and be educated.

Low dose amytriptaline does work very well for a short time to regulate the hormone imbalance and they must take it at 8pm for it to work.

In some of these patients they may also have hypothyroidism and autoimmune hypothyroidism is more common in patients with pituitary fatigue.

In my experience, if pituitary fatigue is addressed properly in these groups of patients we can drastically cut out the inappropriate referrals for IVF which is so much of a relief physically, emotionally and financially for our patients.