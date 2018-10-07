Limerick company fined €2,000 after ESB meter was tampered with

A LIMERICK company was fined €2,000 at Kilmallock court because an ESB meter was tampered with.

Titan Sports, of Eastlink Business Park, Ballysimon pleaded guilty to the offence. Aidan Judge, State solicitor, prosecuted the case on behalf of the ESB.

“The ESB detected that the meter in their place of business was not recording properly the amount of electricity being used. They calculated €1,323.22 worth of electricity was not paid for.

“When confronted, the company paid the arrears immediately. The maximum fine is €5,000 which can be mitigated in full,” said Mr Judge, who stressed the dangers of interfering with ESB meters.

Con Barry, solicitor, represented Titan Sports, which supplies clothing and medals to clubs and events.

“They apologise to the court and the ESB. The company was set up in 2010 and is fully compliant with Revenue. Their backs were up against the wall for a period and a person jumped at an opportunity to keep it going.

“Thankfully the company is in a much better place now. They hope to put it behind them and go forward,” said Mr Barry.

The solicitor said it was a “desperately dangerous thing to do”. “Thankfully nobody was hurt. They are fully aware of the stupidity of the act,” said Mr Barry.