Concerns raised over lack of on-campus psychiatry service at University of Limerick

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick says it remains committed to providing “an adequate provision of on-campus psychiatric services”, amid reports that it is currently the only Irish university without an on-campus psychiatrist.

Concerns have been raised this week over the failure to re-appoint a consultant psychiatrist at UL. The consultant is understood to have been working with the university for five years.

“Most of the time you do not need a consultant psychiatrist as a student,” Dr Niall Cahill, a GP in Limerick city, said.

“But when you need one, you need one.

“I am disappointed and upset because the people here who will lose out are the students.”

Dr Cahill, the medical director of the Student Health Centre at UL from 2000 to 2015, has written to Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Education Minister Richard Bruton and Higher Education Authority (HEA) chief executive Graham Love, to highlight his concerns over the current services.

Dr Cahill’s exit from UL was included in the Thorn report, a wide investigation into the controversies surrounding governance structures and HR at the university.

“The University of Limerick is now the only university in the State which does not have the presence of such an essential support service with a visiting consultant psychiatrist,” he wrote.

“It is surely entirely unnecessary for me to point out the necessity and value of such a consultant-led service as students and society attempts to grapple with what I believe to be an epidemic of mental health issues and to which our young people at university are particularly susceptible,” he wrote.

During his time with the Student Health Centre, psychiatric medical assistance was needed on several occasions, he added. “If you don’t have the structures to do this, what are you supposed to do? Something catastrophic could happen.”

One UL student, who asked not to be named, said she was incredibly worried about the current lack of psychiatry services.

“What are students going to do? That little bit of service that they had with the psychiatrist is gone. Why is UL going backwards? It should be progressing, not regressing.”

On Tuesday evening, UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald told the Student Council that UL is committed to rehiring, with the public procurement process for the position due to begin shortly. In a statement, a UL spokesperson said: “UL remains fully committed to ensuring an adequate provision of on-campus psychiatry services as part of the wider range of support services to its student community.”