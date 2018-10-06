Jail threat for couple who illegally changed river course in County Limerick

THE OWNERS of a company that illegally changed the course of a river in order to gain access to a piece of land have been warned they will go to jail if they do not reveal full details of their income and assets.

Limerick City and County Council is seeking to have John Costello and his wife Carol Costello jailed over their failure to comply with a court order requiring them to reinstate the River Corbry at Kilfergus, Glin.

Legal proceedings have also been initiated against Sunfit Holdings Limited which has a registered address near the village.

At Limerick Circuit Court this Wednesday, Peter Clein, BL, representing the local authority, said the matter which dates back to 2009 has had a “long history”.

He said Mr and Mrs Costello, who have eight children, claim they cannot afford to carry out the works and are opposing the application before the court.

Addressing Judge Gerald Keys, Mr Costello accepted the court had previously directed that he and his wife submit a statement of means.

However, he said he was concerned their financial details would be “open to public scrutiny” if they complied with the order. “This is a private thing, I cannot expose private commercial information which is sensitive,” he said, adding that he was reluctant to allow details of his finances to be placed on the court file.

During a sometimes heated exchange, Judge Keys indicated he would find Mr Costello and his wife in contempt of court if they do not comply with his previous order. “The court needs to know if you can afford, financially, to reinstate the river,” he said.

Mr Costello said he was concerned that journalists would be able to access the court files and that his financial details would be made public if he complied with the order.

”I will not sacrifice my family,” he said.

After solicitor Will Leahy said Limerick City and County Council had no interest in divulging the defendants’ financial affairs, Judge Keys suggested a sworn affidavit-of-means be placed in a sealed envelope and lodged directly with the court.

While noting Mr Costello’s concerns. Judge Keys said the council and its lawyers were entitled to the information and he warned there will be consquences of the order is not complied with.

”You decide if you want to to go to jail or not. You will be in contempt if you fail to comply,” he said.

Adjourning the matter for a month, he said he would make a decision on the next date regarding publication having considered the contents of the affidavit.

He indicated he would refuse the council’s application if he was satisfied the defendants cannot afford to pay for the works.

Neither Carol Costello or Sunfit Holdings Limited were represented in court this Wednesday.