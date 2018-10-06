Water quality a problem for 20,000 people in four County Limerick towns

ALMOST 20,000 people in Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale, Hospital and Croom are drinking below-standard water.

And Irish Water will be writing to homes and businesses in these four areas in the coming weeks, alerting them to the fact that there is a water quality problem and their water is “not as good as it could be”.

The water is still safe to drink in these schemes, a spokesman for Irish Water said this Wednesday. But they want to let their 19,423 customers know what they are doing to improve supply by either an upgrade or a change in how the relevant water treatment plant works.

The move is part of a nationwide undertaking by Irish Water involving 366,000 customers in 55 different water schemes across 16 counties.

“In Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West, potential issues have been identified in relation to pesticide exceedances. We are working with a range of other agencies and landowners to better protect these sources from pesticides,” Irish Water said in a statement.

“In Croom and Hospital potential issues have been identified in relation to cryptosporidium. To address this, new borehole sources are being investigated and these works are expected to be completed by early 2019. The longer term plan for Croom is to supply it from the Limerick City supply.”

“Irish Water has worked closely with the EPA to identify the public water schemes that need a plan or action to improve their water treatment,” Ian O’Mahony of Irish Water said. “We are prioritising our investment in these treatment plants. Providing safe, clean drinking water for all in County Limerick is our first goal.”

“Everyone we are writing to in County Limerick has access to drinking water that is safe to drink,” Mr O’Mahony said.

The only exception is O’Connor Park in Ardagh where a Do Not Use notice is still in force because of a problem with hydrocarbon detected in the water.

“We monitor and test our supplies on a continuous basis and if this monitoring indicates a potential water quality issue we consult with the HSE. If there is any potential risk to public health from the drinking water supply we inform the public immediately. If anyone has any questions or concerns they should contact Irish Water.”

An individual booklet to be distributed to householders will explain in detail where their drinking water comes from; why Irish Water is writing to them; how Irish Water knows that their water is safe to drink. It will also contain information about regulation and testing; what Irish Water is doing to fix their specific water supply; and where they can get more information.

If members of the public have any questions that are not covered in booklet please phone us on Callsave 1850 278 278 or +353 1 707 2828 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week).