Limerick mayoral honour for Mick Mackey’s great-granddaughter

WHAT a whirlwind couple of months it has been for Tara Madigan from Castleconnell.

Tara, a liver transplant recipient in 2012, won three gold medal at the British Transplant Games in August. The 11-year-old also broke a world record. The great-granddaughter of the legendary Mick Mackey featured on RTE’s superb pre-All-Ireland package. As well as watching the Treaty win, Tara won U-12 football and U-14 camogie championship medals with Ahane.

And if that wasn’t enough Tara was honoured for her achievement at the British Transplant Games with a mayoral reception. Mayor James Collins praised Tara’s great effort at the games and also with Ahane. Some of her teammates also attended.

“I am delighted that we are seeing a lot of young people achieving in sports. We should participate in sports and everybody should be involved. I think Tara has been very successful in winning GAA championships in a team environment and also being able to achieve individual success at the Transplant Games.

“It is important to continue to participate in sport as you grow older, as sport is so beneficial to one’s health and wellbeing,” said Mayor Collins. Cllr Elena Secas said Tara has the sporty gene.

“Tara shows that it is possible to achieve anything and achievement comes from hard work,” said Cllr Secas.

Mayor Collins presented Tara with an engraved plaque in recognition of the young athlete’s progress.and achievements at the Transplant Games.

Her success brought delight to her family and the donor’s family, who were at the games to cheer Tara on.

The daughter of Anne and Sean and sister to Éle and Érin is the perfect example of organ donation. Sean said since the Transplant in 2012, Tara has been in very good health.

“We thank God for this daily and how lucky we are that things have gone so well for her. Sport we feel has contributed to Tara’s health and the consultants and doctors concur,” said Sean, who urges everybody to get a donor card and make your decision to be a donor known to your next of kin.

Free text the word DONOR to 50050.