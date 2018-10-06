Four plead guilty in Limerick overtime fraud case of payments worth €360,000

FOUR men including a father and son will be sentenced in December after they pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to fraudulent overtime claims totalling more than €360,000 in Limerick.

Three of the four men pleaded guilty to multiple theft charges in June while the fourth pleaded guilty this week.

All of the offences were committed at the Flextronics plant in Raheen.

The defendants are Brendan Sheehan, aged 44, of Skoolhill, Fedamore; Tom Collins, aged 59, of Danesfort, Corbally; his son Alan Collins, aged 32, also of Danesfort, Corbally and Laszlo Szlatki, aged 36, of Holycross, Bruff.

Following a lengthy garda investigation, a total of 190 charges were preferred by the Director of Public Prosecutions relating to payments totalling €362,081 on various dates between 2009 and 2014.

The defendants first appeared before the district court two years ago before the matter was sent forward to Limerick Circuit Court last year.

It’s understood the men worked for a company which was contracted by Irish Express Cargo Limited which trades as Flextronics.

After Mr Sheehan pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Judge O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said the sentencing hearing would take some time given the number of defendants in the case.

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted this and he adjourned the matter to late December for evidence.

The maximum sentence for each charge is ten years’ imprisonment.