Almost €1,400 raised by Limerick Animal Welfare for ‘cruelly abandoned puppies’

UP to 90 good Samaritans have raised over €1,300 for the treatment of three “cruelly abandoned puppies” that were rescued by a couple walking in Cratloe Woods.

Limerick Animal Welfare, the Kilfinane-based organisation, said: “A couple out walking in a remote part of Cratloe Woods could not believe their eyes when they spotted three puppies huddled together under some bushes. The puppies were shivering and frightened with no chance of survival had they not been found.

"The puppies are very thin, covered in mange and have a huge worm burden. They have received veterinary treatment and are under the care of Law. Please donate towards their veterinary care, vaccinations and neutering. All donations big or small are very much appreciated.”

This comes a week after Law rescued a seriously-ill, blind puppy that was abandoned in forestry in County Limerick last week. The puppy, named Lilly, required a vet check, vaccinations and a worm dose.

A total of €1,676 was raised for Lilly. As of Friday, there was €1,376 raised was raised for the three puppies.