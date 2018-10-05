Limerick villages get funding boost of almost €1m

EIGHT communities across rural county Limerick are to share in a government funding boost of almost €1m.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has confirmed that some €867,918 from the Town and Village renewal scheme is to be made available to projects in Abbeyfeale, Ballyhahill, Ballylanders, Ballysteen, Glin, Kilmeedy, Kilfinane and Shanagolden.

It has been hailed as “great news for Limerick” by Mr Ring’s colleague, local TD Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

A total of €200,000 has been approved to convert the former bank building in Abbeyfeale town centre to a business facility. Almost €100,000 is in place apiece for a river walk at Ballyhahill, and the further development of outdoor classrooms and parking in Ballylanders.

Ballysteen’s old Carnegie library is set for an upgrade, while the unused part of the library in Glin is set to be converted into an interpreative centre.

An artisan food hub is set to be created in Kilfinane, while an extension of the community cafe is planned for Kilmeedy.

Finally, in Shanagolden’s town park, a new playground will be installed at a cost of €96,000.

Mr O’Donovan said: “These projects have been developed in conjunction with Limerick City and County Council and the local communities. I know from working with volunteers across Co Limerick what funding like this means to the areas concerned. This injection is just one of a number we have made as a Government into rural Limerick since we went into office."

"As the local Minister and TD I am committed to getting our fair share for Co Limerick and today's investment is just another example of that."

Mr O’Donovan’s constituency colleague Tom Neville added: “The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the new €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which was launched this year as part of project Ireland 2040. This new Fund will provide an opportunity to deliver more integrated and ambitious projects which will further support the revitalisation of our rural towns and villages in the coming years.”