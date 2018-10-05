Limerick City and County Council to celebrate work of Vicky Phelan at special civic reception

VICKY Phelan, the Annacotty woman who lifted the lid on the CervicalCheck scandal, will receive a special civic reception at Limerick County Hall later this month.

Dr Phelan, 43, received a €2.5m High Court settlement against a US laboratory this April after she was not informed about an incorrect smear test in 2011 until last year.

The civic reception will take place at Limerick County Hall chambers in Doradoyle on October 18.

The mother-of-two was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Letters by University of Limerick this year, for her efforts in exposing and tackling the issue.

As a result of exposing the controversry, it emerged that more than 1,500 women were potentially affected, prompting an external expert examination by UK expert, Dr Gabriel Scally.

Ms Phelan formed part of one of the main terms of reference in the report and was referenced a number of times in the body of the lengthy report.

The report in the end, published in September, concluded that the CervicalCheck screening programme was “doomed to fail at some point”.

Though Dr Scally was satsisfied with the quality of the labs in the screening programme, he desribed the treatment of affected women and families as “damaging, hurtful and offensive”.

The saga is far from over, as reports and findings continue to be scrutinised, as well as cases still being brought before the High Court.

The Irish Independent reports this Friday morning that several women have learned that they were previously diagnosed with a form of cancer, yet they had not been informed by doctors.