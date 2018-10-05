Fresh concerns over future of Limerick FC

THERE are fears for the future of senior soccer in Limerick this Friday, after reports claimed the Super Blues had been issued with a winding-up order by Revenue.

The chairman of the Markets Field outfit Pat O’Sullivan has stressed the matter “would be dealt with” after it was reported his firm Galtee Fuels – which went into voluntary liquidation back in May – was owing over €3m to creditors including the taxman.

Revenue’s petition will be heard on October 22 in the High Court.

Limerick FC are almost certain to finish second bottom of the Airtricity Premier Division, and will be involved in a crunch promotion/relegation playoff with the team finishing runners up from the first division later this month.

This Friday evening, the Super Blues face Derry City at the Market’s Field, kick off 7.45pm.

The FAI declined to comment on the reports. Mr O’Sullivan did not comment further when contacted by the Limerick Leader.