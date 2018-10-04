‘Common sense prevails’ as Limerick resident withdraws objection to vital 60-bed unit

“COMMON SENSE has prevailed” as a Dooradoyle resident has withdrawn his An Bord Pleanala objection to a vital 60-bed facility at University Hospital Limerick, meaning construction can now commence.

The development, given the green light by Limerick City and County Council, will see a 60 single bed unit at UHL, an interim measure before the hospital delivers a 96-bed block after 2021.

The 60 beds will ease overcrowding at UHL, which had the highest number of patients on trolleys last month.

However after the plans were approved, one Dooradoyle resident objected to An Bord Pleanala as he had concerns over trees and landscaping, among other issues.

This meant all plans for the much-needed development were put on-hold until An Bord Pleanala returned a verdict, which sometimes takes months.

The objection was strongly condemned in Dail Eireann by Limerick TD Tom Neville and Clare TD Joe Carey this week.

Deputy Neville called for an urgent meeting between the resident, Minister for Health and An Bord Pleanala “to come up with a solution”. Deputy Carey said it was “outrageous, in my view, that one individual can hold up a project of such importance”.

However it emerged this Wednesday that the resident withdrew his objection, and An Bord Pleanala informed the HSE and Limerick City and County Council of the move on Tuesday.

It is not known why the resident withdrew the objection, but it is understood intensive discussions took place between him and the UL Hospitals Group.

Sen Kieran O’Donnell, who has been campaigning for the 60 beds since they were first proposed earlier this year, said he has now received a “personal commitment” from Minister for Health Simon Harris that he “is confident that the capital funding will be made available” for the project.

The 60 beds will cost approximately €19.4m, €14m of which will be spent on physically developing the project.

“I want to complement the work of Colette Cowan, CEO of UL Hospitals Group, and Joe Hoare of HSE Estates, in the work that they have done in both ensuring that the planning application went in, and the discussions between HSE Estates and the applicant to resolve this issue. We are now at a point where it is now withdrawn. Planning is no longer, in any way, an impediment,” he told this newspaper this Wednesday.

He said he has spoken of the issue to Minister for Health and Minister Paschal Donohoe on the urgent need for the beds for a long period of time. He said the An Bord Pleanala process could have had a major delay on the major project.

“I didn’t want a second winter. And if this got bogged down at An Bord Pleanala level, it was unacceptable to me and the people of Limerick. No other region in the country has a bed capacity issue like we have in the Mid-West in Limerick.”

“I think common sense has prevailed,” the Fine Gael senator added.

Deputy Tom Neville also welcomed the news.

“Given we have the green light to move forward, I believe the Department needs to move as quickly as possible on this, treat this as an emergency situation because it is an emergency situation, and get those modular units built as quickly as possible.”

The UL Hospitals Group welcomed the withdrawal of the objection, but is not able to say when development will commence, pending confirmation on allocation of capital funding.