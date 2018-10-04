Limerick gardai urge homeowners to buy locks for their oil tanks

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to homeowners with oil-fuelled central heating to ensure their tanks are properly secure as winter approaches.

The appeal follows an incident this week where kerosene worth around €250 was stolen from a tank outside a home in the city.

“It’s that time of year again where we are filling our tanks so the best advice is to buy a decent lock for the oil tank and to fit a sensor light over the tank,” said Sergeant Kevin Balfe of Henry Street station.

“As you can imagine, thieves hate to be lit up and if a good strong light comes on they might think twice about stealing your fuel and take off,” he added.

Homeowners should also take measures to ensure that oil tanks are not visible to passing criminals.

Where possible, deliveries of home heating oil should also be arranged for times when homes are occupied.