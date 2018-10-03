Three tyres stolen from horsebox on County Limerick farm

GARDAI have appealed to farmers to keep machinery “as close as possible” after three tyres were stolen from a horse box on a farm in County Limerick by thieves.

One wonders what was wrong with the fourth.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, Limerick crime prevention officer, said unfortunately the horsebox was parked a distance from the farmhouse in Kilmallock, so the thieves were not seen.

“It is always advised to keep any farm machinery or vehicles as close as possible to the farm house where there should be sensor lighting.

“If possible all farm machinery should be stored out of sight when not in use,” added Sgt Leetch.