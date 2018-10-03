Limerick Fire Service tackled over 120 house fires in 2017

LIMERICK Fire Service tackled more than 120 house fires in 2017, it has stated this week.

In a social media post to promote Fire Safety Awareness Week, Limerick Fire Service has offered a number of tips to the public on how to make homes more safe.

Don’t overload sockets -

13 amps max ❌



Don’t use electrical items with frayed or damaged cables ❌



Don’t use plugs or sockets which are damaged ❌



Always get a registered Electrican to carry out any work✅



“One such danger is overloaded sockets and damaged electrical goods. Each socket is only rated for 13 amps. If you have an extension lead with four sockets on it, it doesn’t necessarily mean it can take four plugs.”

Limerick Fire Service warns the public not to use electrical items with frayed or damaged cables; avoid using spurious phone chargers and cables; don’t use plugs or sockets which are damaged; and always get a registered electrician to carry out any work.

It has also warned about having a working smoke alarm to “alert you and your family in the event of a fire in your home”.

Talk to kids about the dangers of matches/lighters

In another post, it warns that “having matches/lighters left out at home can cause problems if your minions get them.

“Talk to kids about the dangers of matches/lighters. Keep matches/lighters in a safe place high/out of reach.”