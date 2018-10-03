Limerick TD’s ‘grave concerns’ over implications of ban on garda overtime

DEPUTY Maurice Quinlivan has expressed grave concern at the ban on garda overtime and the implications it could have in Limerick.

The ban on discretionary overtime was implemented last week by Commissioner Drew Harris last week in a bid to keep within budget.

“Due to the lack of frontline gardaí, overtime has become a fact of life, essential just to keep a station and a district functioning on a basic level. Stations cannot function properly without it,” said Deputy Quinlivan.

“There are three months in the year left, including the Christmas period, which often sees a significant spike in police work, in increased public order issues, and burglaries,” he added.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show more than €1.56m was paid in overtime across the Limerick garda division during the first half of 2018.

A total of €839,684 was paid between January and March while € 722,712 was paid between April and June.

The total overtime paid to gardai in Limerick during all of 2017 was €2,501,551.