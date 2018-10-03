Limerick Business Leader: ‘It’s a hefty investment to guarantee safety of patients’

A relative newcomer to Limerick’s chemist scene, Daire Scanlon has grown the brand in the last eight years – and plans to go further

Tell us a little about Scanlon’s pharmacy:

The company was founded in 2010 at the Ennis Road, just opposite the Gaelic Grounds. I’m from the area, so I felt it would be an ideal location to start a pharmacy on what was then a greenfield site. Then I followed on with an opening at Chawke’s garage at Castletroy in 2013. Finally, I decided to open at a vacant unit here in Mount Kennett Place, and opened here in 2014. This helped me kick off a concept called ‘Limitless Health’, which offers a saving of up to 60% on multi-prescription costs. Then that led to opening a pharmacy in Dublin, at Northern Cross at the Malahide Road by 2016. Out of that grew our healthcare offering, a drive we had to be the most modern, ahead of the curve in health technology. Across all our pharmacies, we would employ 45 people.

What does your role entail?

I am the company founder, chief pharmacist, managing director and owner.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born and raised at the Ennis Road, and I am still living in the area, with my daughter Sadhbh, 6, and my wife Louise, the operations manager here.

What is your educational background?

I went to school locally in Caherdavin Boys School, then Ard Scoil Ris. After that, I attended Trinity College. There I studied pharmacy.

How did you get to where you are today?

I graduated in 1996 before doing my internship that year with a local pharmacy. When I was fully fledged, I locumed around the country before moving to New York to practice and look to other pursuits. After that, I returned to Ireland in 2003. I always wanted to have my own pharmacy practice, so I went into business alone in 2010. Up to them, I was locumming nationwide for different independent pharmacies and groups – so it gave me a good knowledge base.

Tell us a little about the new machine you have in the Mount Kennett Place store:

The machine we have is known as ‘Charlie’, a name given to it by my daughter. It puts together blister packs. It’s all about weekly medication management. It picks from each compartment and checks the tablet six times before it puts it into the blister pack. It’s a form of a heightened medication management system through blister packing. It guarantees 99.98% accuracy. It’s safe, it enhances patient care, and cuts down on manual touch. It’s the only machine of its kind in the country at the moment.

Why did you install it?

What drove us to this is we were looking after a number of nursing homes. We were looking to grow in that industry. We are medication management specialists through our IT evolution and the automated blister packing process. At the end of the day, patient safety and patient care is key. That drove me onto actually go the automated route along with updating the IT and being ahead of the curve in the country. It’s Hiqa compliant. A hefty investment to guarantee patient safety.

Why did you go into business alone?

To drive on with patient care, and provide a personable pharmacy service to enhance patient care. I consider myself and innovator as well as a carer. If there are innovation tools to use, I will grab them. I’m passionate about patient care.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

In the next year, I intend, or we intend to expand locally and nationally.

In business and life, who do you admire?

From the healthcare side of things, for me, pharmacy is such a dichotomy of patient care and business. In the IT world, you look at Steve Jobs and Bill Gates. In the healthcare world, you’d look at the likes of Marie Curie and Alexander Fleming. The people I look up to are historical and yet real people as well. It’s very hard to pick out just one person.

Are you guided by any particular motto?

‘Esse homines’, which is ‘be human’ in Latin. Our mantra in Scanlon’s pharmacy is 'care, privacy and respect’, which is hugely important to us.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

What spare time?! Seriously, I play sports, and I am into the arts and music. Obviously I have a passion going to Munster Rugby. Supporting my daughter in her theatrical pursuits.