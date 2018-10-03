Limerick garda appeal after phone snatched from young woman out walking

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing for information after a mobile phone was snatched from a young woman while she was walking.

The victim, whose aged in her early 20s, was walking alone in the Castletroy area with her phone in her hand when another young woman engaged her in conversation.

“Suddenly her phone was grabbed from her hand and the woman ran off with it,” said Sergeant Kevin Balfe.

While shocked, the young woman was not physically injured during the incident.

“I know some phones can be quiet big and therefore difficult to keep in a pocket but nonetheless the phone must be kept out of sight,” he added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at (061) 212400.