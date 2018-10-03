Serial offender pleads guilty to spate of Limerick shoplifting offences

A SERIAL offender has admitted stealing hundreds of euro worth of property from several stores and businesses in Limerick city centre.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Adam Hayes, aged 32, of Lee Estate, Island Road, pleaded guilty to nine separate theft charges.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told handbags worth a total of €234.50 were stolen from Allens, William Street, on four separate occasions in January and February as well as cosmetics worth €330 from the Body Shop, O’Connell Street, on three separate dates.

The other offences, which Hayes has admitted, relate to the theft of pizza worth €42 from Garvey’s SuperValu, Grove Island, and beauty products worth €42.96 from Charlotte Quay pharmacy.

Previously, Limerick District Court heard the defendant was identified on CCTV and that he made admissions following his arrest,

Seeking an early sentencing date, barrister Brian McInerney said his client, who has more than 100 previous convictions, has been in custody since February.

Judge O’Donnell adjourned the matter to next month when he will hear evidence.