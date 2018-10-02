Victim slashed across the face in ‘personal’ Limerick attack has over 200 stitches

A MAN is recovering after he was slashed and stabbed repeatedly during an altercation in Limerick city.

The victim received over 200 stitches and spent three days in hospital following the vicious attack which happened near Punch’s Cross in the early hours of September 21, last.

The alleged culprit – Stephen Curtin, aged 27, of Salvia Court, Southill – was refused bail after he appeared in court charged with assault causing harm.

Detective Garda Dean Landers told Judge Marie Keane the defendant made no reply when the charge was formally put to him following his arrest.

He said the charge relates to an offence which occurred at a property at Rosbrien Terrace, Rosbrien Road, at around 4.30am.

The court was told gardai were alerted after numerous 999 calls were received in relation to a “blood-soaked” man who was in a distressed state at Punch’s Cross.

Gardai later established the man had been slashed across the face three times and was also stabbed in the abdomen, back and legs.

A knife was located near the property where Mr Curtin was staying on the night and a blood-soaked tee-shirt was found inside the house.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said his client had co-operated with gardai and had given an alternative version of events to them when questioned.

He said it will be defence case that his client had been “confronted and set upon” and that he was defending himself.

In reply, Detective Garda Landers said he believed what happened was a “close personal attack”.

Judge Keane was told CCTV has been obtained and that a number of items, including a car, have been seized and are to be forensically examined.

Bail was refused.