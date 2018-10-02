We’re Going to Ibiza: Ryanair launches new twice weekly route from Shannon Airport

RYANAIR has announced details of a new route from Shannon Airport to Ibiza.

The new twice-weekly service to the island will commence in April 2019, the airline announced this Tuesday lunchtime.

The first Ibiza service from Shannon to Ibiza will form part of Ryanair’s Summer 19 schedule and will run from early April to end of October, strengthening sun holiday capacity from Shannon by another 22,000 seats.

“Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Shannon route to Ibiza, commencing in April 2019, which will operate twice-weekly as part of our Summer 2019 schedule,” said Ryanair’s Robin Kiely.

Welcoming the announcement Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport said: “2018 has been our best year in over a decade at Shannon but from planning perspective we have very much moved onto 2019 and this is a really good boost for the airport.

“It comes off the back of Ryanair going year-round from next month on its Alicante service and the introduction of its Barcelona-Reus service this summer. Ibiza is a hugely popular destination for holiday makers and will mean that next year we will have eight services to Spanish sun holiday destinations,” he added.

Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas: “We want to make it easy for holiday makers in our region to travel to sun destinations from their airport, and not have to make long journeys to get their flights abroad for summer and winter breaks.

“We’ve spent the last few years working very hard on building capacity back up and Ibiza is another service that was very much on our wish list and we are delighted now it on our summer schedule for 2019. Ryanair is a major airline partner at Shannon and we look forward to working closely the airline to make this new and welcome service a success.”

Ryanair said to celebrate the announcement it would offer up to 25% off on over 1 million seats for travel from October to February.