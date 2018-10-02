Limerick lady in her 90s ‘so flustered’ by bogus caller she handed over bank card

GARDAI in Limerick have issued another warning about ‘resourceful’ bogus callers targeting vulnerable people after a lady in her 90s was scammed.

The bogus caller was reported to gardai after an incident in the Caherdavin area in the city.

Gardai said the lady in her 90s answered her door to a man in his 30s who claimed that he had repaired her attic by coming in through her neighbours’ roof and that she owed him a large sum of money.

“The poor lady got so flustered that she handed over her bank card and pin number to him,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Now, thankfully the lady’s daughter called and once she heard the story she contacted her mother’s bank and cancelled the card so no money was taken from the account. However, it just shows how resourceful these bogus callers are and the excuses they use to try and get money from a vulnerable person,” added the spokesperson.

Gardai are advising elderly people to keep their doors locked and to ring their nearest neighbour and then gardai if they feel uncomfortable.

“You should never write down your bank card pin number, this should be memorised,” added the spokesperson.

Last week, Bruff Superintendent Brian Sugrue said bogus callers preying on elderly people was a “despicable crime”.

The issue was raised by Cllr Brigid Teefy at a meeting of the joint policing sub-committee for the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district.

Cllr Teefy said she had heard reports of bogus callers purporting to fix chutes and roofs. After Storm Ali, gardai sent out a warning to Community Alerts saying: “Beware of bogus traders calling to homes regarding recent storm damage. Use reputable tradesmen only.”

Supt Sugrue said older people living alone are “very vulnerable”.

“They don’t like to be rude. They think everybody is as decent as they are. Criminals are preying on the most vulnerable people in our society,” said Supt Sugrue, who described it as a “despicable crime”.

Supt Sugrue said if a person has any doubt at all about a person ringing their doorbell then call the gardai.