Company shares Limerick success story with Belgian Ambassador during site visit

A LIMERICK company with strong links to Belgium shared its “success story” with the Belgian Ambassador during his recent visit to the city.

Rigid Containers, whose parent company VPK Packaging originates from Belgium, welcomed Belgian Ambassador to Ireland HE Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw, his wife Joëlle and the Head of Economic and Commercial Trade Jacques Vanhoucke to its plant in the Galvone Business Park last week.

VPK Packaging, a leading European manufacturer of recycled paper and corrugated cases with an annual turnover of some €800 million, bought ICS Europaks as a going concern three years ago.

The Limerick business became Rigid Containers under the new ownership, and since then has operated and grown as a business unit producing high-end corrugated packaging to a global custom base.

The Ambassador met staff at Rigid and heard about “the success story of the company and our strong relationship with his home country,” according to site director Mark Munnelly.

“He was extremely impressed with our facilities here in the Galvone Business Park, the €8 million investment made in the business to date and our plans for further growth,” said Mr Munnelly.

“We are also very proud of our commitment to the local community, and were happy to share with the ambassador our pride in the sporting organisations and groups we support locally,” he added.