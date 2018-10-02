Gardai in Limerick seize quantity of cocaine, cannabis herb and ecstasy tablets

GARDAI in Limerick have seized approximately €2,000 euro worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis herb and ecstasy tablets from a man that was “acting suspiciously”.

Gardai from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick made the seizure from a man on Upper Denmark Street on Monday.

“Shortly after 4pm a man in his 20s was stopped acting suspiciously on Upper Denmark Street. He was searched and found to be in possession of suspect cocaine, cannabis herb and ecstasy tablets, all pending analysis, with an estimated street value of €2,000,” said a garda spokesperson.

“A caution statement was taken from the man and the investigation remains on-going,” added the spokesperson.