Man and woman arrested in Limerick following late night robbery incident

TWO people have been arrested in Limerick following a robbery from a man who was walking late at night.

Gardai arrested a man and a woman, both in their 20s, following a robbery incident on Dublin Road early this Tuesday morning.

A garda spokesperson said that at “approximately 4.20am the two suspects approached a man who was walking on Dublin Road and demanded his phone and wallet.

“The suspects left the scene with the man’s property and were seen entering a car close by.

“Gardaí were contacted and a description of a car was circulated to all members in Limerick city. A patrol of the area was carried out and both suspects were arrested a short time later,” the spokesperson added.

The man and the woman were brought to Henry Street Garda Station and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.