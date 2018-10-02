Crash on outskirts of Limerick city causing major tailbacks

GARDAI and ambulance personnel are at the scene of a crash on the outskirts of Limerick city that is causing major delays in the area.

The two car collision occurred on the Ballyneety road heading towards Limerick city this Tuesday morning. Gardai and ambulance are on the scene but there are no serious injuries.

There are major delays in the area with traffic at a standstill and tailbacks for miles on the Bruff side. Gardai hope to have the road reopened in about 15 minutes.