Man in court over sex attack at Limerick party granted bail despite garda objection

A NIGERIAN man was granted bail after he appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman during a house party in Limerick city.

The 34-year-old is accused of grabbing the woman and dragging her into a bedroom in the early hours of September 30, 2017.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Barry Moylan said it will be alleged the assault lasted for several minutes.

He said it will be alleged the man waited on the upstairs landing while the woman was in the bathroom and that he threatened her before grabbing her and assaulting her.

He said the woman, whose married and aged in her early 30s, did not know the man prior to encountering him at the party.

The detective said the defendant has no ties to Limerick and he expressed “serious concerns” he would attempt to leave the jurisdiction if released on bail.

He said the alleged victim has identified him as the culprit and that a number of independent witnesses stated he made “several attempts” to dance with the woman and that he persistently tried to talk to her during the party.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan noted the woman did not make a formal complaint until a number of weeks after the incident and that her client was arrested and questioned earlier this year.

She said her client, who is studying at UL, was arrested at his home address after the DPP directed he be charged having reviewed the garda investigation file.

“He was at his address, he had made no effort to leave (since his initial arrest),” she said.

Judge Marie Keane was told there was an altercation between the defendant and the woman’s husband in recent months which is the subject of a separate investigation.

Judge Keane said while the defendant is facing a “very serious charge” he is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

She granted bail subject to strict conditions and adjourned the matter until next month.