Gap between Limerick employers and ‘App-renticeships’ bridged via smartphone

A BRAND new smartphone app looks set to link local companies to students searching for apprenticeships in Limerick.

The Mid-West Skills Network has put together an easy-to-use telephone program – accessible via www.regionalskills.ie - to allow second and third level students seeking to take part in work-based training the chance to reach the firm directly.​

The free app was launched this Tuesday, and at present 60 companies are linked to it.

But the manager of the Mid-West Skills Forum, Joe Leddin, wants this number to increase exponentially.

“I'm speaking with companies every day of the week, and at the same time I’m linking in with careers guidance counsellors about career pathways. There was a communication gap between students considering an apprenticeship and the participating employers they could go to,” Mr Leddin told Business Leader. “From an employers point-of-view, it gives them an opportunity to identify new talent by uploading information on the app. From a student's point-of-view, it affords them visibility on the different companies across the sectors offering different career opportunities.”

Maria Kyne, the dean of the applied science, language and engineering faculty at LIT, has welcomed the initiative.

She said: “We talk to career guidance, we talk to students, we talk to parents, we talk to industry. There has always been a missing gap between how parents and students can link in with what apprenticeships are available. This app is the missing link.”

Companies wishing to be listed can contact 061 442100.