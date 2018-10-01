Teenager hospitalised after attack by group of men in Limerick city
GARDAI at Henry Street have launched an investigation into an early morning assault on a teenager by a group of men in Limerick city centre at the weekend.
The incident took place near a taxi rank on O’Connell Street near Bedford Row at around 3am on Sunday, September 30.
It is understood that the 18-year-old victim witnessed a man being attacked by a group of men, and attempted to intervene.
The young man was then attacked by the group, and it is understood he sustained kicks to the head and hand.
The 18-year-old was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his injuries were treated as “minor” according to gardai.
According to a source, the victim suffered a broken nose, damage to thumb ligament and a split lip.
Gardai launched an investigation into the assault on Sunday afternoon, however no individual or individuals have been arrested in connection with the early morning incident.
A spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at 061212400 or Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111.
