House prices on rise across Limerick according to latest property report

THE latest Daft.ie property report has shown that houses prices have increased by 8% in Limerick and by 12% in the county.

In Limerick city, according to the latest House Price Report released by Daft.ie, prices in the third quarter of 2018 were 8% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 9% seen a year ago.

The average house price is now €191,000, 61% above its lowest point.

In the rest of Limerick, prices in the third quarter of 2018 were 12% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 8% seen a year ago. The average house price is now €191,000, 45% above its lowest point.

House prices nationally rose by 1.3% in the third quarter of 2018, according to Daft.ie. The website said there was a “muted price gain” for the three month period between June and September in Limerick of 1%, which was similar to Galway, but prices rose by just 0.2% in Dublin.

Outside the main cities, prices rose by 2.2% in the same period.

Daft.ie said that number of properties available to buy on the market in Munster had shrunk, but the number of properties available nationally continues to rise, in the region of 25,000 for sale.