More than 200 SMEs showcase their strength at major event in Limerick

MORE THAN 200 small business owners and managers flocked to Limerick city to showcase the strength of Irish SMEs at a major event.

The one-stop-shop event, entitled Taking Care of Businesses, was organised by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, and held at the Radisson Blu on the Ennis Road last Tuesday.

Held in conjunction with the Health and Safety Authority and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the event provided information to people who wish to start a business and existing entrepreneurs.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business, Deputy Pat Breen said: “I believe that Taking Care of Business is a further demonstration of our commitment to reach out to the business community, and to promote awareness of the full range of supports available to the SME sector, start-ups and entrepreneurs. It is also a sign of our commitment to regional development.

“We all need small businesses to thrive, so I welcome efforts such as this to provide advice on so many aspects of regulation and tell people about the supports available to them.”

A number of representative bodies from industry supported the event and were available to talk to attendees on the day.

The three sessions of presentations in Taking Care of Business were chaired by Helen Downes, Chief Executive of Shannon Chamber, Frank Murray, Managing Partner of The Linkage-Partnership and Mike Cantwell CEO of Innovate Limerick.