Limerick court hears that fleeing man jumped from factory to tree

GARDAI in Limerick witnessed a man jumping from a burnt out factory to a palm tree and then run in to a halting site, Kilmallock Court heard.

Michael O’Reilly, aged 40, of Riverview, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to stealing goods from the former Neodata plant, Railway Road, Kilmallock on June 2, 2017.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the building had gone on fire the night before the incident. She said gardai had received reports of people on the premises on the evening of June 2.

“Gardai attended the scene. They witnessed Mr O’Reilly jump from an upper floor to a palm tree and then run in to a halting site. Window frames were taken,” said Sgt Leahy.

Marie Forde, solicitor for Mr O’Reilly, said her client has three children.

“He suffers from depression, takes medication and is in receipt of social welfare.

“It was a burnt out building next door to his home. He fled the property when gardai arrived. He has spoken to the injured party and there is no ill will,” said Ms Forde.

Judge Marian O’Leary handed down a three month prison sentence, suspended for two years. Mr O’Reilly was also fined €300.

Recognaissance was fixed in the event of an appeal.