Residents of Limerick village keep their own crime records

RESIDENTS in a County Limerick village are keeping a log of what’s happening in the locality in the hope of getting the local garda station reopened.

There has been no full-time garda presence in Croom since last year after Sergeant Tony Miniter transferred to the district headquarters at Newcastle West.

“It’s scary what’s happening,” said Cllr Richard O’Donoghue during the meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee.

Cllr O’Donoghue claimed there have been a number of serious incidents in the village in recent weeks including a “knife incident” and repeated antisocial behaviour.

Questioning Chief Supt Gerard Roche, he said gardai who are responding to incidents in the village are “coming in blind” as they are not familiar with the area and are not community gardai.

“A lot of the damage that is being done in Croom at the moment is from outsiders coming in and then leaving. That is our problem,” he said highlighting the village’s proximity to the N20.

“We are wide open for people to get in and get out fast,” he said insisting he was not trying to “have a dig” at gardai.

Acknowledging the concerns of Cllr O’Donoghue, Chief Supt Roche said he hopes the roll out of a new community policing model will be a success.

He did not elaborate further and no commitment was given that a garda will be attached to Croom garda station in the near future.