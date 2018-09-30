Limerick dairy farm in a million on the market for €2.5m

“THE BEST dairy farm to come on the market in the region in 20 years,” is how the auctioneer describes Ballynacally, Ardagh.

Maurice Stack, of Sherry FitzGerald Stack, said: “This sale presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a very high quality residential agricultural holding extending to approximately 197 acres.”

Mr Stack sold the farm, which he describes as “exceptional”, to the vendors 12 years ago. They subsequently expanded it. The farm has well proportioned fields with central roadways and has significant road frontage with extensive farm buildings.

“This top class residential farm is located in the Golden Vale, just off the N21 main Limerick-Kerry route, and just 3 km from the county town of Newcastle West,” said Mr Stack.

The farm comes with entitlements and an extensive range of outbuildings. They comprise a five-bay slatted unit; five and four-bay cover silage pits; two five-bay lean-tos used as calving sheds; a 40-head cubicle house; a concrete yard and slurry pit; four-bay calf sheds; an eight-bay slatted unit with automatic scrapers on three passages and 150 head cubicles with underground tanks.

Other facilities include an 18-unit Alfa Laval milking parlour; automatic feeders; a Packo refrigerated 2,500 gallon tank; a 12.5 tonne feed silo; three 'Permatore' circular slurry stores of 330,000 gallon capacity; a six-bay calf shed; a three-bay straw shed; and a workshop or store.

To use an auctioneering term for homes, this is a turn-key farm.

In the house, the ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hallway; kitchen/dining room/lounge area; utility area; shower room with WC; lounge/sitting room and double bedroom.

Upstairs contains five double bedrooms and a main bathroom with a wash hand basin and WC. The residence has an oil-fired range, oil-fired central heating and a solid fuel stove. Water is supplied by a private well and there is a septic tank on site. There are double glazed uPVC windows fitted throughout.

The guide price for the Ballynacally farm, for sale in one, two or three lots, is €2.5m. There has been strong interest from Kerry, according to Mr Stack.

"If the right buyer came along, the livestock - 150 cows and 80 in-calf heifers and weanlings - could be included in the sale," he said.

Maps and further details available from Sherry FitzGerald Stack, The Square, Abbeyfeale on 068 32087. Viewing by appointment only.