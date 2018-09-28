WATCH: Limerick school welcomes back 11 All Ireland Champions

A LIMERICK city secondary school welcomed back 11 All-Ireland Champions this Friday, as the hurling heroes visited their alma-mater with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Ardscoil Rís, on the North Circular Road, is “incredibly proud” to have 11 past-pupils on the Limerick panel, as well as a coach and a selector, according to principal Tom Prendergast.

“You are all very, very welcome to this event 45 years in the making,” Mr Prendergast told a packed sports hall.

“I’m very grateful that you came back here to your alma-mater because as John (Kiely) said, you need to recover, you want to get back to your clubs, to be focused and drive on again.”

Back where it all began for 11 Limerick hurlers @ArdscoilRisLimk pic.twitter.com/IA2M3nChCp — Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) September 28, 2018

Students, teachers, staff and parents welcomed back Limerick captain Declan Hannon, Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes, Cian Lynch, Mike Casey, Peter Casey, Aaron Gillane, William O’Donoghue, Barry Hennessy, David Dempsey and Barry O’Connell.

Coach Paul Kinnerk and selector Brian Geary are also past-pupils of the secondary school. Limerick senior hurler Paul Browne who suffered a cruciate injury earlier this year and who has a strong association with Ardscoil Ris was also present.

Declan Hannan leading a bespoke Limerick version of Caledonia @ArdscoilRisLimk Homecoming this afternoon with our wonderful MC @neil_treacy from @offtheball pic.twitter.com/W2XCazd9ip September 28, 2018

“You are an ambitious group of young men, you are role models for the 740 young men sitting in front of you, wearing the uniform that you wore,” Mr Prendergast said.

“It won’t be easy next year,” he added.

“You are the champions and you will have a target on your back.”

“Thank you gentlemen for taking the time to return to your old school. We are incredibly proud of your achievements.”